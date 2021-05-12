Ted Cruz Fires Back At Joy Reid For Saying Republican Party Is ‘Literally … Jim Crow’

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz fired back at MSNBC host Joy Reid Wednesday after she suggested that his party was “literally Jim Crow.”

Reid suggested Tuesday night that Cruz was going against the interests of his own race by opposing the proposed bill H.R. 1, also called the For The People Act, which is a sweeping Democratic bill related to federal election laws, voter eligibility, social media and more.

Reid also compared Cruz to the character “Stephen” from the 2012 film “Django Unchained,” a traitorous house slave who joins his master to terrorize other slaves.

“Ted Cruz says a lot of stupid things. He does a lot of stupid things,” Reid said.

“I personally … as a black person, am beyond offended that he would dare use the word ‘Jim Crow’ when his party is literally a ‘Jim Crow’ party at this point,” she said. (RELATED: Joy Reid Mocks Parent For Saying It Isn’t Racist To Oppose Critical Race Theory)

Joy Reid refers to @TedCruz as “Stephen from Django Unchained” to argue that he’s a betrayal to his skin color. She also doubled down with her deranged belief that Republicans are petrified at the sight of Black people and want to prevent each and every one of them from voting. pic.twitter.com/NgbUeLmGZI — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 11, 2021

Reid is referring to Cruz using the term “Jim Crow 2.0” to describe the For The People Act. Many Democrats, including President Joe Biden, also slammed Georgia’s election bill by comparing it to Jim Crow when Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed it into law.

“Ted Cruz could give a damn about Jim Crow,” Reid continued. “He’s never raised once concern ever in his entire life, that I’ve ever heard, about Jim Crow or racism or discrimination.”

Cruz fired back at the MSNBC host on Twitter Wednesday morning.

I appreciate MSNBC lecturing me on how people of “my race” are supposed to vote. This arrogant condescension is a big reason Hispanic voters are moving right in large numbers. Also, why is MSNBC ok with their hosts using overt racial slurs (“Stephen from Django”)? https://t.co/ROXn7MSEzO — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 12, 2021

“I appreciate MSNBC lecturing me on how people of ‘my race’ are supposed to vote,” Cruz said. “This arrogant condescension is a big reason Hispanic voters are moving right in large numbers.”

“Also, why is MSNBC ok with their hosts using overt racial slurs (‘Stephen from Django’)?” the senator asked.