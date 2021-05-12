Trump: Joe Biden-Jimmy Carter Comparisons Are ‘Unfair.’ Biden Is Much Worse

Former President Donald Trump released a statement Wednesday which said comparisons between Joe Biden and Jimmy Carter were “very unfair.” Trump cited multiple crises as reasons he believed Biden was worse.

A number of notable conservatives have taken to comparing the two in recent weeks, including Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., who tweeted “Biden isn’t the next FDR he’s the next Jimmy Carter.”

Biden isn’t the next FDR he’s the next Jimmy Carter. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 7, 2021

Trump referred to such critiques as “very unfair to Jimmy Carter.”

“Jimmy mishandled crisis after crisis, but Biden has CREATED crisis after crisis,” Trump explained.

Trump then referenced a number of issues currently plaguing the administration.

“First there was the Biden Border Crisis (that he refuses to call a Crisis), then the Biden Economic Crisis, then the Biden Israel Crisis, and now the Biden Gas Crisis.” (RELATED: Leaked Illegal Immigration Stats Are ‘Undeniable’ Proof Biden’s Policies Caused Border Crisis, Immigration Experts Say)

Many Republicans have been critical of the president’s handling of the border.

On Tuesday, 20 Republican governors sent a letter to Biden, calling on him “to take action on the crisis at the Southern Border immediately.” The letter stated that “The crisis is too big to ignore and is now spilling over the border states into all of our states.”

Trump concluded the statement, saying, “Joe Biden has had the worst start of any president in United States history, and someday, they will compare future disasters to the Biden Administration—but no, Jimmy was better!”