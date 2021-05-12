US Army Releases Cartoon Recruitment Ad That Features LGBTQ March And Lesbian Wedding

The U.S. Army has released a recruitment ad that features a lesbian wedding and an LGBTQ parade.

The ad centers around Cpl. Emma Malonelord, the daughter of two mothers. After college, Malonelord seeks new adventures and challenges, finding them by joining the U.S. Army. (RELATED: ‘I Am A Cisgender Millennial’: CIA Recruitment Video Draws Big Rebukes For Being ‘Woke’)

Wow. First it was the woke CIA ad, now it is a super-woke woke animated army recruitment ad featuring a lesbian wedding, an LGBT rights parade and women “shattering stereotypes” by joining the world’s largest killing machine. pic.twitter.com/xDqP39EQei — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) May 12, 2021

“Raised by two supportive mothers, Emma felt lucky to have such powerful role models in her life,” a synopsis of the ad states. “Inspired by their courage and conviction, she was determined to face challenges of her own and shatter stereotypes along the way.”

“This is the story of a soldier who operates your nation’s Patriot missile Defense Systems. It begins in California with a little girl raised by two moms,” the ad starts off before chronicling Malonelord’s journey from child to sorority girl and then eventually military recruitment.

Malonelord says during the ad that joining the army was “a way to prove my inner strength and maybe shatter some stereotypes.”

A report from the Council on Foreign Relations revealed that women comprise 16% of enlisted forces and 19% of the officer corps, however, the military does not keep statistics on LGBTQ military personnel.

Meanwhile, a Central Intelligence Agency recruitment ad recently received rebukes for focusing on “woke” political talking points.