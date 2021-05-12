Vladimir Putin Scores Eight Goals During A Hockey Game

Russian President Vladimir Putin lit it up on the ice during a recent hockey game.

According to Ron Filipkowski, Putin scored eight goals for his team, and the video is something to behold. I’m not sure we’ve seen a guy rip apart a defense like this since the days of Wayne Gretzky. Give it a watch below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Vladimir Putin scored an amazing 8 goals today to lead his hockey team to a 13-9 victory. Highlights on Russian TV tonight show opponents playing horrible defense on Putin like their life depended on it (which it did). pic.twitter.com/CSh7AJ8z3J — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 10, 2021

Say whatever you want about Putin and Russia, but you have to admit this stuff is just laugh-out-loud funny.

The leader of a nuclear power, who might not be the nicest guy on the planet, is out there skating around and nobody is getting close to him.

There’s an entire song and dance unfolding so Putin can look like a hockey star. Do people in Russia actually believe Putin is good at hockey?

Imagine if the President of the United States laced up some skates, had guys play fake defense and then scored eight goals.

We’d mock them to the point they’d probably resign out of embarrassment. Yet, when it’s Putin, the Russians can’t get enough.

I know Russia isn’t North Korea and the country isn’t brainwashed, but it’s hard to take them seriously when we see stuff like this. Eight goals! Is this guy going first overall in the next NHL draft?

I mean, we’re not just going to let talent like that sit over there are we? What an absolute comedy show, except I’m not sure Russians are allowed to laugh.

It honestly would have been so funny if he just got dropped by a defender. Granted, that defender’s entire family probably would have been massacred, but it still would have been hilarious to watch some real defense for a single second.