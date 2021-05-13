Bill Maher Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Friday Show Is Canceled

Bill Maher has tested positive for coronavirus.

The official Twitter account for "Real Time with Bill Maher" announced Thursday night that Maher has tested positive for the virus, and the Friday show has been canceled.

The statement also let fans know that Maher is fully vaccinated and "feels fine." You can read the full statement below.

The statement also let fans know that Maher is fully vaccinated and “feels fine.” You can read the full statement below.

First and foremost, let’s all keep our fingers crossed that this is nothing more than a false positive. We’ve seen false positive coronavirus tests before in the world of sports, and let’s hope that’s the case here.

The last thing we need is Bill Maher being kept off of TV. He has one of the best shows out there.

If it’s not a false positive, then let’s all hope Maher makes a return to 100% as quickly as possible. Luckily, he doesn’t have symptoms, which is obviously a step in the right direction.

No matter what, let’s keep our fingers crossed he’s better than ever by next week. You never want to see someone get sick.