Brett Favre thinks Aaron Rodgers is done playing for the Packers.

According to BroBible, the Green Bay Packers legend appeared Wednesday on ESPN's "Wilde & Tausch" radio show to discuss the unraveling situation between Rodgers and the franchise.

Favre said the following in part:

I think I know Aaron fairly well, and honestly I just don’t see him coming back and just saying, ‘All right, let’s just bury the hatchet, whatever caused the rift, and I’m just going to come back and play because I love the guys, I love the Green Bay fans’…If there’s not a trade, my gut tells me that he’d rather sit out than play. That’s just my gut. There’s no reason for me to say that other than that’s what my gut’s telling me, and I think you guys know Aaron fairly well enough to sort of feel the same way.

It’s hard not to agree with where Favre is coming from. Rodgers has done just about everything possible to indicate that his time playing for the Packers is behind him.

Not only is his time with the Packers over, but he seems to be hellbent on making sure there’s no confusion. Ever since Adam Schefter broke the news that the NFL MVP wants out, Rodgers has done literally nothing to soothe concern from fans.

If Aaron Rodgers retires (to host Jeopardy or just retire), he would have to repay the team $11.5M this year and $11.5M if he remains retired next year — all from his signing bonus. Unless the situation is repaired to his liking, this is a serious consideration, I’m told. https://t.co/kEQwpexqX0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2021

In fact, Rodgers reportedly even turned down an offer to make him the highest paid player in the league. If that’s true, then I’m not sure how the team comes back from the edge of the cliff with him still willing to play.

By any and all metrics, it just appears to be over.

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Turns Down Gigantic Contract Offer From The Packers For One Simple Reason https://t.co/FVFDzweugT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 6, 2021

We’ll see if Favre turns out to be correct, but I wouldn’t want to bet against his prediction.