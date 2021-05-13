I’m Going To Be An Absolute Puddle When The Lions Play Matthew Stafford And The Rams Week 7

Week seven of the NFL season is going to be a tough one to swallow when the Lions and Rams take the field.

Detroit and Los Angeles are slated to play Oct. 24 when the Lions hit the road to play Matthew Stafford. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When that game happens, it’s going to be a difficult one for me to watch. Why? I’m still not sure I’m ready to see Matthew Stafford wear a different uniform.

I’m happy to see Stafford finally have a shot at real success, but that doesn’t mean it’ll be easy. Prior to his trade to the Rams, he was the face of the Lions for more than a decade.

Then, just like it was nothing, he was shipped out of town to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff and some draft picks.

Taking the field against him will be like seeing the one friend you haven’t seen in a decade who became miles more successful than you.

You’re grateful for the memories but it still rips your heart out to know how different your fortunes have been.

I might have to be drunk just to get through it. Say a prayer for me on Oct. 24 because I’m going to need it!