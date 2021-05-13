REPORT: ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Jake Harris Arrested For Second DUI Offense

Police arrested former “Deadliest Catch” star Jake Harris on his second DUI charge, TMZ reported.

A spokesperson for the Washington State Patrol told the outlet the star was arrested near Mount Vernon after he was clocked driving 86 mph in a zone with a 70 mph speed limit in a report published Thursday.

Ex-‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Jake Harris Busted For DUI Again https://t.co/j7b5NXnNli — TMZ (@TMZ) May 13, 2021

Harris reportedly drove three miles before pulling over for police. Once pulled over, police noticed he did not have an ignition interlocking device installed inside the vehicle, the outlet reported. Harris claimed he was driving a friend’s vehicle, police said. (RELATED REPORT: Possible ‘Drug Involvement’ In Death Of ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Nick McGlashan)

Authorities also claimed Harris had bloodshot eyes, constricted pupils and repetitive speech, TMZ reported.

Harris claimed he had taken prescription drugs that same morning and cops arrested him after he refused a sobriety test, according to TMZ.

Harris had been previously arrested in 2019 on charges of felony DUI and drug possession. The reality TV star reportedly refused to identify himself to cops after being pulled over. Harris took off in his RV and led police on a chase. Authorities claimed they found a half ounce of heroin and other paraphernalia at the time of the arrest. He was later sentenced to 18 months in jail.