Deshaun Watson’s Attorney Says ‘No Settlement’ In Lawsuit ‘Unless The Terms Are Made Public’ And More

Deshaun Watson’s attorney announced on Thursday there would be “no settlement” in his client’s lawsuit “unless the terms are made public.”

“In a recent interview Mr. Buzbee stated that a “settlement is not happening,” the Texans QB’s attorney shared in a statement about the attorney representing the women suing Watson. The statement was shared on Twitter by Ian Rapoport, the National Insider for NFL Network. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Interesting statement for #Texans QB Deshaun Watson’s lawyer on the possibility of a settlement, saying, “There would be no settlement unless the terms are made public and all participants are allowed to speak in their own defense at all times.” pic.twitter.com/NO5GY8FcAF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 13, 2021

Watson is facing more than 20 lawsuits for alleged sexual assault and misconduct brought forward by women, most of whom work as licensed massage therapists, as previously reported. (RELATED: Nike Suspends Its Endorsement Relationship With Deshaun Watson)

The statement explained Deshaun’s attorney also agreed there are currently “no settlement negotiations” being conducted, despite the “numerous occasions” Mr. Buzbee has “approached” their side about the possibility of a settlement.

“We have made clear all along that there would be no settlement unless the terms are made public and all participants are allowed to speak in their own defense at all times,” the statement read.

“We want none of the participants-the plaintiffs or Mr. Watson-muzzled by a settlement agreement,” the statement added. “Mr. Buzbee does not feel the same.”

“I am a little bemused by Mr. Buzbee pronouncing piously that his clients are not going to settle and that they want their cases to play out in court,” the statement from Deshaun’s attorney continued. “The fact that this whole thing started with his attempt to extort money and avoid court shows that irony is not dead. I guess it has just been raised to a new level.”