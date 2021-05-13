The Detroit Lions Have An Incredibly Tough 2021 Schedule

The Detroit Lions didn’t catch many breaks with their 2021 schedule.

The NFL dropped the 2021 schedules Wednesday night, and I'm struggling to find a ton of wins on the Lions' slate.

Outside of our standard NFC North games, we also have tough games against the 49ers, Ravens, Seahawks, Rams, Eagles, Steelers, Browns and Cardinals.

You can look at the full schedule below.

Here’s how it lines up for the 2021 season ???? pic.twitter.com/jRRgaHDblH — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 12, 2021

Assuming Aaron Rodgers returns to the Packers, the only teams on the schedule the Lions might be able to beat are the Bengals, Bears (2x), Falcons and Broncos.

That means on our 17 game schedule, we have five realistic opportunities for wins. If Rodgers doesn’t return to the Packers, then we might have seven.

Either way, it’s going to be tough. It’s not impossible to see a situation where the Lions go 2-15 or 3-14.

The only upside is that we’re clearly rebuilding. If we’re as bad as I expect, then we’re going to likely end up with a top three pick.

I trust Dan Campbell and the work he’s putting in for fans in Detroit. It’s just going to be a very long season. Welcome to the rebuild!