Editorial

Eric Dickerson Says It’s ‘Bullsh*t’ Tebow Is In The NFL Before Kaepernick, Says The League Treats Black People Differently

Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow celebrates after they team scored a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners during the NCAA's BCS National Championship football game in Miami

(REUTERS/Hans Deryk, US)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Eric Dickerson had some strange comments about Tim Tebow’s return to the NFL.

Unless you live under a rock, you’ve seen a ton of news about Tebow imminently joining the Jaguars, and people are constantly comparing his situation to Colin Kaepernick being out of the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What does the legendary running back think? He told TMZ that it’s “bullshit,” and then things really went off the rails.

He claimed that the NFL, which is about 70% black, treats black players differently than white players.

This is honestly sad and very disappointing. I respect Eric Dickerson and I think he’s a smart guy. Well, I used to respect Eric Dickerson and I used to think he was incredibly intelligent.

It’s “bullsh*t” that Tim Tebow switched positions and the college coach he won national titles with wants him to help build a culture?

That sounds like great leadership, and Tebow’s deal is only for one year!

Furthermore, I’d love to know how a league that is majority black treats black men differently or in the wrong fashion.

Last time I checked, the four highest paid players in the league at the most important position – quarterback – are all black.

For a league that supposedly isn’t nice to black men, they’re damn sure doing a poor job at being racist. This is the same junk that The Undefeated tried to push prior to the draft.

Just stop with this nonsense. The NFL has turned thousands of men into millionaires. The idea the NFL is out to get black men is simply false.