REPORT: Couple Found Dead In Alleged Murder-Suicide At Texas Home Were Both School Administrators

A Texas couple found dead Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide were administrators at local public school districts, numerous sources reported.

Police were reporting a call about a home invasion at about 10 p.m. when they found 35-year-old Erica Allen dead two homes down from the couple’s League City home, according to ABC 13.

"To lose her in such a tragic way is hard to handle." Texas City ISD is mourning principal Erica Allen after a suspected murder-suicide also involving her husband, Nicholas Allen, an assistant principal for Spring ISD.

Erica’s husband, 40-year-old Nicholas Allen, appeared to have shot and killed her before going back into their home, witnesses told police. Officers called a tactical team after learning that the couple’s two young children, ages two and seven, were inside the home, according to ABC 13. (RELATED: REPORT: Man Fatally Shoots 10-Year-Old Son And Himself In Suspected Murder-Suicide)

At around 1:30 a.m., the tactical team entered the home and located the two children. The two children were unharmed, but were taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to ABC 13.

Police also found Nicholas’ body inside a closet, apparently dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said that before entering the home, they spoke with Nicholas on the phone, and he told them there were two “innocents” inside, according to ABC 13.

“The investigation determined that the initial call of a home invasion was untruthful, and the incident stemmed from a domestic problem,” police said, according to KHOU 11.

It was unclear who reported the home invasion.

League City is located approximately 27 miles northwest of Galveston.

Texas City Independent School District reportedly issued a statement confirming that Erica was a principal at the school, according to KHOU 11.

Erica Allen, the woman killed in a murder-suicide in League City Wednesday night, was the principal at Heights Elementary in Texas City ISD. Her husband, Nicholas Allen, served as assistant principal at Wells Middle School in Spring ISD. He also died.

“It is with great sadness that I am reaching out to inform you that our principal, Erica Allen, was killed tragically Wednesday night. Mrs. Allen will be deeply missed and our thoughts are with her family and friends as they grieve this heartbreaking loss,” Melissa Duarte, the district superintendent, reportedly said.

The Duarte added that the school would not make an announcement of Erica’s death at the school in order to allow parents to speak with their children on their own terms. The school will reportedly be offering counseling services to students and staff.

“We encourage you to be especially sensitive and prepared to offer support to your child during this time,” the statement said. “Unexpected deaths like this impact children in different ways.”

Spring Independent School District also issued a statement on Nicholas’ death, according to KHOU 11. He was reportedly an assistant principal at the district.

“Our entire Spring ISD community is devastated and shocked to hear about the passing of Nicholas Allen, who had served as an assistant principal at Wells Middle School since joining the district in July 2020. Our thoughts are with the couple’s children and extended family as they face overwhelming grief and sorrow in the days ahead,” the statement said.