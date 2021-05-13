Entertainment

Jennifer Garner Wows In Little Black Dress As She Greets Jill Biden In Pretty White Number And Pink Jacket

US-POLITICS-JILL BIDEN

(Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Jennifer Garner definitely wowed when she stepped out in a little black dress as she greeted first lady Jill Biden during their trip to West Virginia.

(Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The 49-year-old actress looked as fantastic as ever in the 3/4-length sleeve number that went down to her knees as she posed for pictures standing next to the first lady, who also looked great in a knee-length white dress. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

The two ladies traveled Thursday to Charleston, West Virginia, to visit a vaccination center. (RELATED: Jill Biden Defends Education Doctorate: ‘One Of The Things I’m Most Proud Of’)

(Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

FLOTUS completed her look with a button-up pale pink jacket, a string of pearls, loose hair and stunning floral high heels.

Garner topped off her outfit with loose shoulder-length hair and black high heels.

(Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

In several pictures, we see both the “Alias” star and first lady take to the podium and speak at Capital High School.

(Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

In one image, we can see FLOTUS’s purse which displayed a picture of the Biden pets, Champ and Major.

(Photo by CARLOS BARRIA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by CARLOS BARRIA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Both ladies really looked amazing. And judging by the pictures, a good day was had by all.

(Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)