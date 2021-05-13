Jennifer Garner Wows In Little Black Dress As She Greets Jill Biden In Pretty White Number And Pink Jacket

Jennifer Garner definitely wowed when she stepped out in a little black dress as she greeted first lady Jill Biden during their trip to West Virginia.

The 49-year-old actress looked as fantastic as ever in the 3/4-length sleeve number that went down to her knees as she posed for pictures standing next to the first lady, who also looked great in a knee-length white dress. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

The two ladies traveled Thursday to Charleston, West Virginia, to visit a vaccination center. (RELATED: Jill Biden Defends Education Doctorate: ‘One Of The Things I’m Most Proud Of’)

FLOTUS completed her look with a button-up pale pink jacket, a string of pearls, loose hair and stunning floral high heels.

Garner topped off her outfit with loose shoulder-length hair and black high heels.

In several pictures, we see both the “Alias” star and first lady take to the podium and speak at Capital High School.

In one image, we can see FLOTUS’s purse which displayed a picture of the Biden pets, Champ and Major.

Both ladies really looked amazing. And judging by the pictures, a good day was had by all.