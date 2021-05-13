‘See Who In The Hell He Calls’: Former Officer Wonders What Colin Kaepernick Would Do If Criminals Converged On His House

Former homicide detective Ted Williams scorned Colin Kaepernick during a Thursday interview on “Mornings With Maria.”

Williams asked host Maria Bartiromo what Kaepernick, who has repeatedly spoken out against police brutality and called for police departments to be abolished entirely, might do or who he might call if criminals made their way to his home. (RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Says He Hopes To Radicalize People On Abolishing The Police With New Book)

WATCH:

Bartiromo noted that it was National Police Week and asked Williams, amid crime spikes in a number of major cities, what the impact has been for efforts to defund or dismantle police forces around the country.

“It’s ridiculous and I hate to use this word but it’s just plain crap,” Williams replied, citing several examples of upticks in crime. “This defund the police department is just certainly something that cannot work in a civilized society. Maria, we need police officers. We need good police officers and the majority of law enforcement officers out here are, in fact, good police officers.”

Bartiromo agreed, going on to mention Kaepernick and claims from his new book that argued abolishing police would ensure people a “safer, freer future.”

“I don’t know where he gets that one. What do you think?” Bartiromo asked.

“I think that all of the crooks in the world should just converge themselves on Mr. Kaepernick’s home and see who in the hell he calls when they are in there trying to burglarize and rob and steal in his home,” Williams replied. “It’s utterly ridiculous. I’m hoping that no one will buy a book that talks about getting rid of police officers. You know, what in the hell is going on in this world, Maria?”

“Police officers are necessary in our world. It’s unfortunate. I tell you what, when we get rid of all the crooks, when we get of all the crooks, that’s when we get rid of all the police departments,” Williams continued.

“That’s a good point,” Bartiromo agreed. “Shootings are up 200% in New York. Murder is up, rape is up, you know, assault is up.”