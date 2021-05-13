‘You Never Knew What You’re Going To See’: Reporter Watches As Marjorie Taylor Greene Confronts Ocasio-Cortez, Demands Answers

A reporter from the Washington Post described watching Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene confront Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez outside of the House Chambers on Wednesday.

“The one thing about covering Capitol Hill is you never know what you’re going to see based on where you are,” Washington Post reporter Marianna Sotomayor explained on CNN’s “New Day” with Co-Host John Berman. “I was with my colleague Jackie Alemany and we were just waiting for leadership to emerge from the House floor.”

“This was when the House was wrapping up votes for the day. We saw Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez walk off the floor and just seconds after her, Marjorie Taylor Greene start to call out her name,” Sotomayor described.

Sotomayor said Ocasio-Cortez didn’t stop and Greene continued “peppering her with questions” and yelling at her. The reporter said Greene wanted Ocasio-Cortez to defend the policies she supports, such as the Green New Deal.

“Like you mentioned, Greene really wants to debate Ocasio-Cortez specifically on that policy. But, she took it a step further as well, really questioning Ocasio-Cortez about why she supports terrorist groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter.”

“She continued to pepper her with these questions until Ocasio-Cortez turned around and threw her hands up in the air in this kind of exasperated confused face,” Sotomayor said, explaining that they couldn’t hear the response from Ocasio-Cortez due to “how far away she was.” (RELATED: Marjorie Taylor Greene Falsely Accused 2 Congresswomen Of Supporting Sharia Law In Video Filled With Falsities)

Sotomayor continued on to say that Greene explained to her, her coworker and another reporter that she intended “to hold members of Congress accountable,” whether they were Democrats or Republicans.

“She called Ocasio-Cortez, as well as other Democrats cowards for not being able to stand up to their legislation and their policy proposals,” Sotomayor explained.

Greene’s confrontation with Ocasio-Cortez has been described as being similar to the way she confronted Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg in January, in which she accused him of being paid to promote an anti-gun agenda, according to the Washington Post.

Additionally, Greene was in a confrontation in January with Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush after Bush asked Greene to wear a mask. Bush claimed that a “maskless” Greene had accosted her in a hallway, meanwhile Greene denied the allegations, stating that Bush had been the one to start the confrontation.