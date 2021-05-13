Gaetz Associate Scheduled To Plead Guilty To Federal Charges

Former Seminole County, Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg is expected to plead guilty in a federal case that has ensnared Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Greenberg is scheduled to appear in US District Court on Monday for a change in plea hearing. He previously pled not guilty to charges alleging that he sex trafficked a minor and forged a drivers’ license. Greenberg has been in communication with prosecutors about a plea agreement since at least early April, his lawyers said at an April 8 hearing.

!! ALERT: Court schedules *PLEA HEARING* for Monday at 10am in fraud and sex trafficking case of Joel Greenberg, an associate of Rep Matt Gaetz (R-FL) pic.twitter.com/aIB9QjsbHN — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) May 13, 2021

The New York Times first reported on March 30 that Gaetz was under investigation in connection with the charges against Greenberg. Gaetz denied any criminal wrongdoing, and alleged that a Tallahassee-based attorney was attempting to extort him and his family. (RELATED: Florida State Attorney Claims Rep. Matt Gaetz ‘May Have Made Tucker Carlson A Witness’ In Sex Trafficking Investigation)

Greenberg allegedly attempted to receive a pardon from former President Donald Trump through Republican operative Roger Stone. In a letter obtained by the Daily Beast, Greenberg allegedly wrote to Stone that a 17 year old “was involved in sexual activities with several of the other girls, the congressman from Florida’s 1st Congressional District and myself.”

In other texts to Stone, Greenberg repeatedly referred to Gaetz as “MG,” according to the Daily Beast. The two were political allies when Gaetz served a Florida state rep.

Gaetz hired a pair of criminal defense attorneys, including a former New York prosecutor, in early April.

Gaetz did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.