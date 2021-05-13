Editorial

MGM Executive George Kliavkoff Hired As The Next Commissioner Of The PAC-12

Dec 5, 2020; Tempe, Arizona, USA; UCLA Bruins heads coach Chip Kelly against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
MGM executive George Kliavkoff is the new commissioner of the PAC-12.

According to a release from the conference, the incredibly high-ranking entertainment and business executive has been tapped to lead the PAC-12 after Larry Scott was kicked to the curb. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Admittedly, I don’t know anything about Kliavkoff. In fact, I’d never even heard of him before it broke that he was being hired.

However, I know the PAC-12 has to swing for the fence, and all options have to be on the table as the conference slips into irrelevancy.

The PAC-12 went from being legit to being a joke over the course of the past decade. Now, Kliavkoff has been tasked with turning the ship around.

MGM is a gigantic company, and Kliavkoff served as the company’s president of entertainment and sports. Seeing as how gambling is becoming a gigantic part of college sports and the entertainment value has never been hiring, his resume seems to be perfect.

Now, he’ll have to immediately get to work because the PAC-12 is burning to the ground with every passing day. I hope he can save it because college sports are simply better when the PAC-12 is rolling.