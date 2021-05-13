Editorial

‘Outer Banks’ Actor Says Season 2 Will Be Released ‘This Summer’

Outer Banks (Credit: Netflix)

It sounds like season two of “Outer Banks” might not be that far away.

NetflixLife.com brought a video to my attention from new cast member Johnny Alonso claiming the second season of the hit Netflix show will “drop this summer.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

NetflixLife.com further speculated that it’s “likely” fans won’t get new episodes until August or September, but nobody really knows for sure.

To be totally fair, I have no idea how large of a role Alonso will play in season two, and he doesn’t appear to be a star.

So, before we take him at his word that season two is coming this summer, let’s take a quick breath.

 

Having said that, we know filming has already wrapped, and the show doesn’t have a ton of special effects. That means it won’t take a ton of time to edit.

Do I think season two is coming in 2021? Absolutely. There’s no excuse to not get it before 2022 starts. However, I wouldn’t confidently pick a specific month on the calendar.

 

Keep checking back for the latest info on season two as we have it. In the meantime, give season one a shot on Netflix if you haven’t already seen it.