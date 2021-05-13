‘Outer Banks’ Actor Says Season 2 Will Be Released ‘This Summer’

It sounds like season two of “Outer Banks” might not be that far away.

NetflixLife.com brought a video to my attention from new cast member Johnny Alonso claiming the second season of the hit Netflix show will “drop this summer.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Cannot wait for Outer Banks Season 2 to drop this summer. Had to do ADR for a couple of my scenes in burbank. Saw the footage. It looks sick!! Cant wait for you to see my character #Season2 #outerbanks #travel #focused #actorslife #PositiveVibesOnly #inspire #imdb #Netflix pic.twitter.com/HypsZSMepE — Johnny Alonso (@johnnyalonso) May 2, 2021

NetflixLife.com further speculated that it’s “likely” fans won’t get new episodes until August or September, but nobody really knows for sure.

To be totally fair, I have no idea how large of a role Alonso will play in season two, and he doesn’t appear to be a star.

So, before we take him at his word that season two is coming this summer, let’s take a quick breath.

Having said that, we know filming has already wrapped, and the show doesn’t have a ton of special effects. That means it won’t take a ton of time to edit.

Do I think season two is coming in 2021? Absolutely. There’s no excuse to not get it before 2022 starts. However, I wouldn’t confidently pick a specific month on the calendar.

Keep checking back for the latest info on season two as we have it. In the meantime, give season one a shot on Netflix if you haven’t already seen it.