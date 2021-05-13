Penei Sewell Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Detroit Lions rookie Penei Sewell has tested positive for coronavirus.

The offensive lineman, who was the seventh overall pick in the 2021 draft, tweeted Wednesday that he tested positive for the virus, and that means he won't be able to attend the team's mini-camp.

Sewell added, “Look forward to getting out to the D as soon as I’m cleared.”

Found out this past weekend I tested positive for COVID. Really wish I was heading to my new home today and able to be at mini-camp with my new teammates and coaches. Look forward to getting out to the D as soon as I’m cleared! — Penei Sewell (@peneisewell58) May 12, 2021

Well, this certainly sucks. Sewell is going to be the anchor of our offensive line in 2021, and we need him around the team as much as possible.

Obviously, his safety is the most important thing and we’re all hoping that he bounces back in a big way as soon as possible.

The fact the seventh overall pick in the draft tested positive for coronavirus is also another reminder that we’re not done with the war against coronavirus just yet.

There are still issues out there, and we can probably expect more and more guys to test positive throughout the season.

The great news is that we’ve clearly turned a corner and the war is nearing an end. We’re just not completely finished yet.