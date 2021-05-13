Post Malone And Jerry Jones Star In Awesome Schedule Release Video For The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys had an awesome schedule release video.

Teams around the league found different ways to celebrate the schedules being dropped Wednesday night, and the Cowboys had an all-time great video with Post Malone. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the epic post below with owner Jerry Jones rocking out to Posty’s music.

The star musician is a known Cowboys fan and his dad has ties to the team. So, it makes perfect sense for the Cowboys to get him involved.

However, I definitely didn’t think we’d ever see a video of Jerry Jones dancing to Post Malone’s music, playing pong, wearing bling and acting like a bonafide rap star.

Of all the schedule release videos I’ve seen, I think it’s more than fair to say that the Cowboys won the night.

Whenever you see Jerry Jones balling out like he just dropped an album, you know you’re doing something right.

Props to Posty and the Cowboys for bringing the heat with their schedule release video. It was absolutely awesome.