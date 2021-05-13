Prince Harry Recalls The 3 Moments He Had Zero Control Of His Life

Prince Harry revealed the three moments throughout his life that he felt he had no control during an appearance on “The Armchair Expert” podcast.

“One, when I was a kid in the back of the car with my mom being chased by paparazzi, two was in Afghanistan in an Apache helicopter and then the third one was with my wife,” Prince Harry recalled in the episode published Thursday.

Prince Harry is a guest on @daxshepard’s #ArmchairExpert podcast this week, talking about his approach to mental health issues, acknowledging unconcious bias, growing up with privilege, and how healing it is to perform a service for someone. LISTEN:https://t.co/Gka1lqkZFj — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 13, 2021

“And those were the moments in my life where, yeah, feeling helpless hurts,” he continued. “It really hurts, and that’s when you think to yourself, ‘Sh*t, like, I got the privilege. I got the platform. I got the influence, and even I can’t fix this. I can’t change this.'” (RELATED: Prince Harry Wanted To ‘Rock The Boat’ With Oprah Winfrey Interview, Royal Expert Says)

Prince Harry also spoke about his partying days and realizing he needed therapy.

“It was a conversation that I had with my now-wife,” Prince Harry said. “And she saw it. She saw it straightaway. She could tell that I was hurting and that some of the stuff that was out of my control was making me really angry. It would make my blood boil.”

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle recently spoke out about their experience in the royal family during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The royal couple accused the palace of racism and Markle opened up about her suicidal thoughts, as previously reported.