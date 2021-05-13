Prince Harry Goes After Joe Rogan Over Comments On The Coronavirus Vaccine

Prince Harry criticized podcaster Joe Rogan for his comments about the coronavirus vaccine during Thursday’s episode of “The Armchair Expert.”

“The issue is in today’s world with misinformation endemic, you’ve got to be careful about what comes out of your mouth,” Harry told hosts Shepard and Monica Padman.

Prince Harry slams Joe Rogan over vaccination remarks https://t.co/2QKJfxse5c pic.twitter.com/Gc4R84wfcs — New York Post (@nypost) May 13, 2021

Prince Harry said that Rogan should “stay out of it” and that “with a platform comes responsibility.” (RELATED: Joe Rogan Says Not To Get Vaccinated If You’re Young, Sparks Major Backlash)

Shepard went on to agree that Rogan’s comments about the coronavirus vaccine were “ridiculous” and “stupid,” but noted that Rogan is allowed to have his own opinion.

Rogan previously made headlines after he encouraged younger, healthier people not to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“If you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, ‘Should I get vaccinated?’ I’ll go no. If you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, I don’t think you need to worry about this,” Rogan said on his podcast.

“I am not a doctor,” Rogan said at the time. “I am a fucking moron. I am a cage-fighting commentator… I am not a respected source of information even for me. But I at least try to be honest about what I am saying.”