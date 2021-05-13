Prince Harry Spills Details About Secretly Meeting Meghan Markle In A Grocery Store

Prince Harry spilled the details about the first time he secretly met up with Meghan Markle when they were just starting to date and she had traveled to London to stay with him.

“The first time Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me, we met up in a supermarket in London, pretending we didn’t know each other — so texting each other from the other side of the aisles,” the Duke of Sussex shared during his appearance Thursday on Dax Shephard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

“I was there texting her, saying, ‘Is this the right one?’ and she goes, ‘No, you want parchment paper.’ And I’m like, ‘OK, where’s the parchment paper?'” the royal added.

However, the prince’s plans to try and “stay incognito” didn’t exactly work despite his disguise of a baseball cap. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Mortified, ‘Hurt’ Following Meghan Markle’s Claims Duchess Made Her ‘Cry,’ Royal Author Shares)

Harry said some people spotted him and wanted to say hello but he just kept his eyes down.”It’s amazing how much chewing gum you see and how many people’s shoes you see,” he joked. “It’s a mess.”

Later, Harry talked about how much has changed for him since he and Markle stepped down from their royal roles and moved to southern California.

“Living here now, I can actually lift my head and actually I feel different,” he shared. “My shoulders have dropped, so have hers. You can walk around feeling a little bit more free. I get to take Archie on the back of my bicycle … I never had the chance to do that.”