Fisherman Catches Absolutely Gigantic Rock Lobster In Viral Video

A fisherman in Australia captured a massive creature in the sea, and the video is legit incredible.

TikTok user @ybsbrodie posted a video of himself with a gigantic aquatic creature in his hands, and it’s a sight to behold. According to Fox News, what the Australia fisherman captured was a rock lobster, which I didn’t even know existed until this video. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Give the video a watch below. For some, it’ll be nightmare fuel. For others, it’ll be fishing porn. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

@ybsbrodie have you ever seen a giant crayfish like this fella before, like a big ocean spider they live in underwater caves or ledges hiding away ♬ original sound – Brodie Moss

Imagine sticking your hand into the water and pulling that thing out. I wouldn’t even know what to do. I’ve never seen a creature like that in my life. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

You all already know how I feel. I hate things in the water, and creatures like this one don’t ease my concerns. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

You know how I want my lobster? Covered in butter and on my plate ready to eat. That’s the only way I want my lobster. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

I want it dead, and ready to eat. However, I don’t think we need to hunt down lobsters like we do sharks. I’m not sure they’re trying to dominate humans anytime soon.

Sharks, well, we all know that’s a different beast. Deploy the navy and take care of business.

Let us know in the comments what you think about this incredible beast from the sea.