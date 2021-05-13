Guy Gets Dropped By A Brutal Punch During The Rockies/Padres Game In Unreal Viral Video

A guy got lit up during a recent Rockies/Padres game, and the video is insane.

In a video tweeted by @Bradleyemery2, a man who appeared to be a fan of Colorado was exchanging words with a fan of the Padres, and that's when things turned south.

The man in the San Diego jersey walked over and landed an absolutely brutal punch to take him down. Within seconds, multiple men jumped in and took him down. Watch the insane punch below.

That's the kind of punch that is legit scary. That fan of the Rockies just went completely limp after getting hit.

I don't know whether or not he was completely knocked out, but it definitely appeared that way. He appeared to be down for the count.

If you're dumb enough to throw a punch like that during a sporting event, then you deserve to sit in a cell for a long time.

It’s 100% unacceptable, and we can’t tolerate it. We’re not animals. We live in a damn society. Nobody is at the game to get jacked in the face.

I sincerely hope the cops found this guy and dealt with him accordingly. No room for this garbage at all.