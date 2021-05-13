Tom Brady Says He’s ‘A Little Fearful’ Of Retiring

Tom Brady is a little worried about what his life will be like once football ends.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion shows no signs of slowing down, but that doesn't mean that he hasn't thought about retirement. It worries him!

Brady said the following during a recent appearance on “Hodinkee Radio,” according to Fox News:

I have a lot to give. I think there’s a lot of time and energy still focused on being a great quarterback, that when that’s done, although I’m a little fearful of it ending, I am open to the belief that there will be a lot of opportunities for me to do things that I haven’t had a chance to do that I really think I can help a lot of people.”

Yeah, I think most people would be a little fearful of retiring from an industry they’ve dominated for more than two decades.

That’s very understandable. All Brady has known professionally since leaving Michigan has been life in the NFL.

Not just life in the NFL, but life at the highest level possible in the NFL.

The good news for Brady is that he shouldn’t worry too much about retirement. He’s insanely rich, incredibly famous and has one of the best brands as a person on the planet.

The opportunities for him will be limitless once he finally decides to hang up his cleats. He can just relax or he can jump into business deals.

Either way, the seven-time champion is going to be just fine.