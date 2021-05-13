Editorial

Tom Cruise And Military Members Celebrate #TopGunDay With Great Photos And More

Tom Cruise looks on during a photo call for The Mummy at World Square on May 23, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tom Cruise definitely got everyone’s attention Thursday when he posted a terrific photo on Instagram to celebrate #TopGunDay in honor of the famous 1986 movie.

“#TopGunDay is a day created by and dedicated to the fans,” the 58-year-old actor captioned his post on social media. “I can’t wait for you guys to see Top Gun: Maverick later this year.” (RELATED: Tom Cruise Apparently Hurt During Filming Of ‘M:I-6’ In London [VIDEO])

The post included a snapshot of the “Mission Impossible” star looking at an incredible black-and-white throwback photo from the set of the hit movie “Top Gun” that showed Cruise with co-star Val Kilmer. (RELATED: Tom Cruise And Elon Musk Working Together On Movie Being Shot In Space)

 

The actor in the snap is surrounded by a boom mic and cameras and looks like it could be a behind-the-scenes view from a shot that might appear in the highly-anticipated sequel to the original fighter pilot movie, “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The movie is finally expected to hit theaters in November of this year after the release was delayed due to the pandemic.

Others joined in on the fun on social media to celebrate the day, from William Shatner to current and retired Navy pilots sharing pictures from the hit movie and even a few snaps from their own time in the air.

Check them out!

November can not come soon enough! Can’t wait!