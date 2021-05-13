Tom Cruise And Military Members Celebrate #TopGunDay With Great Photos And More

Tom Cruise definitely got everyone’s attention Thursday when he posted a terrific photo on Instagram to celebrate #TopGunDay in honor of the famous 1986 movie.

“#TopGunDay is a day created by and dedicated to the fans,” the 58-year-old actor captioned his post on social media. “I can’t wait for you guys to see Top Gun: Maverick later this year.” (RELATED: Tom Cruise Apparently Hurt During Filming Of ‘M:I-6’ In London [VIDEO])

The post included a snapshot of the “Mission Impossible” star looking at an incredible black-and-white throwback photo from the set of the hit movie “Top Gun” that showed Cruise with co-star Val Kilmer. (RELATED: Tom Cruise And Elon Musk Working Together On Movie Being Shot In Space)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)

The actor in the snap is surrounded by a boom mic and cameras and looks like it could be a behind-the-scenes view from a shot that might appear in the highly-anticipated sequel to the original fighter pilot movie, “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The movie is finally expected to hit theaters in November of this year after the release was delayed due to the pandemic.

Others joined in on the fun on social media to celebrate the day, from William Shatner to current and retired Navy pilots sharing pictures from the hit movie and even a few snaps from their own time in the air.

Check them out!

Happy #TopGunDay (it’s actually a “thing” @TopGunMovie?)

Had a blast in a few jets over the years. Still got flying my helmet (bone dome) & G-suit (turning trousers) in the loft. The helmet still fits…. pic.twitter.com/Ft5m5zApzV — John Nichol (@JohnNicholRAF) May 13, 2021

I feel the need.. The need for the pre-order skin for the new American F-5C! Check out the new pack coming in the next update! The F-5C is a hugely versatile jet with fantastic flight performance, check it out! Happy #TopGunDay! https://t.co/7hQoSNJrqf pic.twitter.com/XihofUosgL — War Thunder (@WarThunder) May 13, 2021

Top Gun was an OK movie, I guess. Definitely didn’t play the soundtrack while driving to pilot training every day or anything. Well, maybe just once. #TopGunDay pic.twitter.com/jVF3N0kTBI — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) May 13, 2021

Every day is #TopGunDay at the Udvar-Hazy Center. : Grumman F-14D(R) Tomcat on display: https://t.co/36aWeHoNJ5 pic.twitter.com/HJDZO7AOXE — National Air and Space Museum (@airandspace) May 13, 2021

Mustang, this is Maverick, requesting fly-by Negative Ghost Rider the pattern is full……… Happy #TopGunDay / @TopGunMovie pic.twitter.com/hKF53rDXi4 — RAF Photographer (@RAFPhotog) May 13, 2021

Everyone knows I just love jets and motorcycles, so obviously I had to commemorate TOP GUN DAY! It’s the movie’s 35th anniversary and I will be watching it on repeat! @TopGunMovie is back in theaters and on 4K: https://t.co/OE8OZijgpD #Sponsored #TopGunDay #TopGun35 #AMCTheatres pic.twitter.com/LXT7mL5jyZ — Elliott Morgan (@ElliottcMorgan) May 13, 2021

It’s #TopGunDay and we’re celebrating by taking it to the skies with our favorite flyer, Maverick! ???? Relive his action-packed story by renting the original Top Gun On Demand today! pic.twitter.com/01hIhfSwUJ — Redbox (@redbox) May 13, 2021

November can not come soon enough! Can’t wait!