Tony Buzbee Says The Women Suing Deshaun Watson Won’t Settle

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans reacts to a play during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The women suing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson apparently have zero interest in settling.

There had been a lot of silence from both sides as Watson faces more than 22 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and assault. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That silence has now been broken. According to Mark Berman, attorney Tony Buzbee told him that his clients won’t settle the cases.

Furthermore, multiple women have met with the NFL and the police. You can read the full statement below.

I told you all that we’re not close to this situation being over, and I truly believe that. I’ve seen nothing to suggest that this situation will be over sooner than later.

If these women are really dug into not settling and they’re meeting with the NFL, then we’re likely in for the long haul.

That means it’s very likely Watson could miss time during the 2021 season. The last thing the league wants or needs is a player on the field facing 22 different allegations of misconduct and assault.

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them. I don’t think we’re even close to being finished.