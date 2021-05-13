Tony Buzbee Says The Women Suing Deshaun Watson Won’t Settle

The women suing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson apparently have zero interest in settling.

There had been a lot of silence from both sides as Watson faces more than 22 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and assault. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#VoiceofREason –> If you noticed how quiet things have been lately on the Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson fronts, you’re not alone… @richeisen says it’s not a coincidence:#NFL #Packers #Texans pic.twitter.com/lCb0WT4L89 — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 10, 2021

That silence has now been broken. According to Mark Berman, attorney Tony Buzbee told him that his clients won’t settle the cases.

Furthermore, multiple women have met with the NFL and the police. You can read the full statement below.

When reached by phone Wednesday night Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents 22 women who have filed civil lawsuits against Texans QB Deshaun Watson, confirmed that four of his clients have met with the NFL’s lead investigator, Lisa Friel, and eight to ten of his clients… pic.twitter.com/VgO8lzH2Sg — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 13, 2021

I told you all that we’re not close to this situation being over, and I truly believe that. I’ve seen nothing to suggest that this situation will be over sooner than later.

If these women are really dug into not settling and they’re meeting with the NFL, then we’re likely in for the long haul.

That means it’s very likely Watson could miss time during the 2021 season. The last thing the league wants or needs is a player on the field facing 22 different allegations of misconduct and assault.

The first woman to file a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson (seated to Tony Buzbee’s left) has identified herself. “My name is Ashley Solis. Remember that name. … I was afraid. I’m not afraid anymore.” pic.twitter.com/gWqX6spFmv — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) April 6, 2021

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them. I don’t think we’re even close to being finished.