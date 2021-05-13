Whiskey Company Releases Special Bottle Honoring Military Members

A whiskey company announced plans to release a limited-edition special bottle honoring those who served their country in time for Armed Forces Day.

Pendleton Whiskey has pledged $100,000 to the Bob Woodruff Foundation for the May 22 launch of its Military Appreciation bottle, a message on the company’s website read. (RELATED: Tom Cruise And Military Members Celebrate #TopGunDay With Great Photos And More)

To go along with the launch, a video features retired Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Brad Lang, who served in Afghanistan on an IED unit and sustained a serious injury.

In the clip, he talked about the importance of remembering those who serve and supporting them, something that has “dwindled away.”

WATCH:

Each Military Appreciation bottle features the brand’s famous red bucking horse and “Let’er Buck” tagline. The bottles also include several military embellishments including the common military term, “Got Your Six,” which means “we’ve got your back,” according to a press release sent to the Daily Caller. (RELATED: Professional Bull Riders Donates $250,000 To Military Charities Following First-Ever Bucking Bulls Contest On Aircraft Carrier)

“We’ve ‘Got Your Six’ this is the enduring commitment that we make to our veterans and their families, and I’m proud to have Pendleton Whisky standing with us,” Bob Woodruff Foundation CEO Anne Marie Dougherty shared in a release. “With Pendleton’s commitment, we have the opportunity to provide the programs and services that our veterans and their families need as they face a range of challenges.”

“The Bob Woodruff foundation creates healthy, positive futures for our service members, veterans and their families,” the website stated. “Pendleton Whisky strives to live by the Code of the West — a way of life with values that are simple, yet timeless. The Bob Woodruff Foundation and ‘We’ve Got Your 6’ share these same values.”

The special bottle can be found through retailers. The company is raising money for the foundation that helps veterans, service members, and their family members.