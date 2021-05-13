Will Cain Will Get A Try Out For Fox News’ Primetime 7:00 Slot

Will Cain, the co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend and former host of The Will Cain Show on ESPN, will host Fox News’ 7:00 p.m. show “Fox News Primetime” next week.

Cain announced Thursday morning on OutKick that he would host the network’s 7:00 p.m. show from Monday to Friday as Fox looks to secure a permanent host for the time slot. (RELATED: ‘That’s Nonsense!’: Fox’s Will Cain Blasts Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Claim On Texas Infrastructure Following Winter Storm)

.@willcain will host Fox News’ 7 pm primetime show next week as the network continues its search for a permanent host. Will discussed this morning on OutKick with @ClayTravis:https://t.co/nta4L5vsM2 — OutKick (@Outkick) May 13, 2021

Fox has tried out a variety of on-air talent to host the 7:00 hour show, including Trey Gowdy, Brian Kilmeade, Maria Bartiromo, Mark Steyn, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Lawrence Jones, Katie Pavlich, and Ben Domenech.

“Man, I’m excited about it,” Cain told Clay Travis on his podcast OutKick The Coverage. “Yeah, I’m going to be hosting the 7:00 PM Fox News primetime show next week.”

Cain said that the show will be an opportunity to try something new and that he will try to just be himself on the show.

“You know, I’m just gonna have to say, let it rip,” he added. “I’m just gonna have to do my thing, you know. Like you, I’ve done a three-hour radio show every day, this is my chance to sort of spread my wings, see what it is I like to do, and I think we’ll probably work in Clay Travis at some point during the week.”

Travis pointed out that it will be “an awesome next step” for Cain to host the “wildly popular” 7:00 hour with millions of viewers watching. Cain will appear before some of Fox’s biggest names, like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham.