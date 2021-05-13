You Betcha Releases Awesome ‘Things Construction Workers Love’ Video

You Betcha recently dropped another outstanding video.

The popular entertainment company dropped “Things Construction Workers Love,” and this video might be one of the best we’ve seen from You Betcha in a minute. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

This might sound weird, but I could literally smell cigarettes while watching that video. There’s never been a construction site that I’ve ever seen that wasn’t covered with burned down cigs.

Construction workers and nicotine go hand-in-hand. Don’t ask me why. They just do.

Also, the part about chugging energy drinks is 100% accurate. Again, cigs and caffeine power every construction site in America.

Is that healthy? Absolutely not. Construction workers might have the worst diets on the planet, but it gets the job done.

As I’ve said many times, it’s scary how accurate these videos are. When my house was being built as a kid, the construction workers talked to each other just like they did in this You Betcha video.

Nobody was off-limits when it came to getting roasted or dragged. It was a lot of fun to watch unfold.

Once again, You Betcha has hit another major home run. You just love to see it!