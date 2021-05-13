Zach Wilson’s Mom Calls Disney ‘Maskholes,’ Says ‘Snapchat Is Just For Whores’

Zach Wilson’s mom Lisa is turning into an absolute internet star.

Lisa stole the show during the 2021 NFL draft when the New York Jets drafted her son second overall, and she’s now letting people know she’s not a big fan of wearing masks in the heat. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This Player’s Mom Steals The Show During The NFL Draft, And The Twitter Reactions Are Great https://t.co/I9T2bCSgd7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 12, 2021

In a video tweeted by @RzstProgramming, Lisa posted on her protected Instagram story that the people at Disney were “maskholes” and that wearing one was hotter than a “whore in church.”

She further added that people at Disney were “up” in her “business.”

Mom of Jets draft pick Zach Wilson complains that “Disney are a bunch of maskholes” because they were “always up in our business.” pic.twitter.com/K2XEzumQmp — Resist Programming ???? (@RzstProgramming) May 12, 2021

She later added that she did wear her mask properly the entire time she was at Disney, but the fact she had hampered her experience.

Zach Wilson’s mom is doubling down on criticizing Disney, a private company, for it’s mask guidelines calling the experience “miserable” because the police enforced the mask rules. Zach’s mom also claims she wore her mask “properly all day.” Let’s fact check that. pic.twitter.com/sqMFjwF9wa — Resist Programming ???? (@RzstProgramming) May 12, 2021

In case you thought that was the end of Lisa’s based comments on Instagram, it most definitely wasn’t. She later said “Snapchat is just for whores.”

Zach Wilson’s mom says, “Snapchat is for whores.” pic.twitter.com/B9ngnPkJ9d — Resist Programming ???? (@RzstProgramming) May 12, 2021

I love this woman and everything about her. Zach Wilson was the second overall pick in the NFL draft, and is now the face of the Jets.

That’s pretty neat, but once again, his mother has stolen the show. She’s out here talking about whores and Disney being up in her business about wearing a mask.

Go off, Lisa!

No matter what you think about masks, the fact the mother of the second overall pick is out here producing this kind of content is electric. I’m sure @RzstProgramming wants to cancel her, but you can’t cancel someone this real. Plus, her son is now mega-rich. I can’t wait to see what she does next.