ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips Doesn’t Want To Rush Playoff Expansion

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips isn’t in a rush to expand the College Football Playoff.

The playoff is expected to expand in the coming years, but nobody really knows what the new format will be.

Phillips has great influence in the decision as the commissioner of the ACC, and he wants the situation to unfold “thoughtfully.”

He said the following during a Thursday conference call, according to ESPN:

Here is what I would say about expansion, and I’m not against it. I want to have the conversation, and I want to do it really thoughtfully. I don’t want to just rush into, ‘Yes, we have to expand.’ I want to know more, and I think others deserve to know more before we make a sizable decision…The bowl system, it’s worth saving. That’s something we can’t turn a blind eye to — it’s not just four, six or eight or whatever the playoff would look like. It is about we have a responsibility to the greater good of college football, and those bowl experiences are really important to the campuses across the NCAA that play FBS football.

While I’m all for taking time to make the right decision, it’s time to get every commissioner onboard with the decision to expand.

Four teams isn’t enough, and we all know it. Why are we even pretending otherwise? College football fans deserve an expanded field, and my plan to get us there is the perfect way to do it.

Expand the field to eight teams, give every P5 champion an automatic bid, have three at-large bids and save a spot for an undefeated G5 squad if they’re ranked in the top 10.

I’ve been saying that for years, and there’s no reason why we can’t get it done.

Also, the idea people won’t watch bowl games if the playoff expands is just laughable. Bowl games will always be popular because people will always watch their team.

At this point, if you’re not for expansion, you’re just making excuses. It’s that simple.