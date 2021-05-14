REPORT: Antonio Brown Being Sued For $30,000 By Moving-Truck Driver Following Altercation

Buccaneers’ Antonio Brown is reportedly being sued by the moving-truck driver he was involved in an altercation with last year outside his house in Florida.

The lawsuit against the Tampa Bay wide receiver and his trainer, Glen Holt, was filed in Broward County, Florida, by the driver Anton Tumanov for more than $30,000, ESPN reported in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Antonio Brown is being sued for more than $30,000 for his role in an altercation with a moving-truck driver last year. In June, he pleaded no contest to one felony burglary with battery charge & two lesser misdemeanor charges related to the incident. https://t.co/niRIWJYKzP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 14, 2021

Tumanov’s lawsuit alleges he was “met with resistance and violence” from the former Pittsburgh Steelers star, along with refusal to pay. The moving-truck driver also claims to have suffered severe bodily injuries and mental anguish in the altercation, the outlet noted.

The suit alleges Holt also threatened and physically harmed the driver, as well as allegedly damaging his vehicle. (RELATED: Antonio Brown Accused Of Throwing A Bike At A Security Guard Shack And ‘Angrily Destroying A Surveillance Camera’)

Brown pleaded no contest to a charge of felony burglary with battery charge and two lesser misdemeanor charges in June in connection with the incident from January 2020. He was sentenced to two years of probation, 100 hours of community service, 13 weeks of anger management and a mandated psych evaluation.

Details about the altercation include the Tampa Bay player allegedly throwing a rock at the driver’s moving truck during the dispute over pay. The disagreement then escalated, with court documents obtained by TMZ alleging Brown forced his way into the driver’s side of the truck’s cabin and began to hit the driver. The player was then reportedly restrained by his associates.

According to court records, the moving company Amerimoving LLC reportedly also sued Brown and Holt last year. The company reportedly made multiple attempts to serve both the Buccaneers star and trainer, but have been unsuccessful, the outlet noted. The company is reportedly seeking damages of no more than $30,000 for trespassing and breach of contract.