Biden Revokes Trump’s Planned ‘National Garden Of American Heroes’ Monument

President Joe Biden revoked a swathe of former President Donald Trump’s executive orders Friday, including one directing the construction of a new national monument.

Biden revoked six Trump-era executive orders, orders that sought to prevent online censorship, hike consequences for vandalizing statues, build Trump’s “National Garden of American Heroes” and prevent certain regulatory overreach. Trump announced the new monument at an Independence Day celebration in front of North Dakota’s Mount Rushmore in 2020.

NEW: @POTUS just signed an executive order revoking a number of Trump’s “statue” executive orders, including the one that made vandalizing federal property/statues — in the wake of the George Floyd protests — a prioritized felony pic.twitter.com/yHTtTwA13p — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) May 14, 2021

— 13925 Preventing Online Censorship

— 13934 Building and Rebuilding Monuments to American Heroes

— 13978 Building the National Garden of American Heroes

— 13964 Rebranding United States Foreign Assistance To Advance American Influence… — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) May 14, 2021

Trump had framed the orders on building the monument and penalizing vandalism of monuments as a rebuke to the widespread and often violent protests and riots taking place across the country at the time. (RELATED: Biden Has Issued 94 Executive Immigration Orders In His First 100 Days)

“Americans must never loose sight of this miraculous story,” Trump said of the American dream while announcing the monument. “So today under the authority vested in me as president of the United States, I am announcing the creation of a new monument to the giants of our past. I am signing an executive order to establish the National Garden of American Heroes, a vast outdoor park that will feature the statues of the greatest Americans to ever live.”

Trump signed an executive order days before leaving office revealing the list of names of Americans he wanted to be commemorated in the monument. His initial order said the garden would be finished and open to the public by 2026.