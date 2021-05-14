Colonial Pipeline Hacker Group Will Reportedly Shut Down Its Operations

DarkSide, the cyber outfit responsible for hacking the Colonial Pipeline and causing gas shortages and havoc in the United States, has lost control of its servers and is shutting down its operations, the New York Post reported.

FireEye, a cybersecurity company tasked with investigating the hack, is reporting that the company has shut down after pressure by U.S. authorities, according to the New York Post.

New activity related to DARKSIDE: .@Mandiant has observed multiple actors cite a May 13 announcement that appeared to be shared with DARKSIDE RaaS affiliates by the operators of the service. (1/3) — FireEye (@FireEye) May 14, 2021

“A few hours ago, we lost access to the public part of our infrastructure, namely: Blog. Payment server. CDN servers,” a user by the username of Darksupp alleged, according to The Record. “Now these servers are unavailable via SSH, and the hosting panels are blocked.”

Darksupp also claimed that their cryptocurrency account was depleted from the hacker group’s server. It was previously reported that Colonial Pipeline paid a $5 million ransom to hackers in cryptocurrency. (RELATED: REPORT: Colonial Pipeline Paid Hackers Nearly $5 Million Hours After Attack)

A subsidiary of FireEye, Mandiant Threat Intelligence, announced that DarkSide communicated with their other syndicates about their reversal of fortune and intention to shut down, the New York Post reported.

“This announcement stated that they lost access to their infrastructure, including their blog, payment, and CDN servers and would be closing their service,” said Kimberly Goody, senior manager of financial crime analysis at Mbandiant. “The post cited law enforcement pressure and pressure from the United States for this decision.”