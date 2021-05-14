‘Just A Mention Please!’: Trump Bewails Over Lack Of Credit He Received For Vaccine’s Success

Former President Donald Trump asked for “Just a mention” for his role in developing the COVID-19 vaccine in record time, claiming that the vaccine was “years” ahead of schedule.

Trump released the statement regarding his role in the development of the vaccines Friday. Trump also criticized the Biden administration for taking full credit.

The statement came after deaths from COVID-19 fell to their lowest daily rate since April of 2020, largely attributed to vaccinations. As of Friday Morning, 119 million Americans, or around 36% of the population, were fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

His administration deserves the credit for #CoronavirusVaccine development and the Biden administration “had zero to do with it”, says Trump in a statement, requesting: “Just a mention please!” pic.twitter.com/Hh5oyHaqMe — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 14, 2021

“Isn’t it incredible that because of the vaccines, which I and my Administration came up with years ahead of schedule (despite the fact that everybody, including Fauci, said would never happen), that we no longer need masks?” Trump claimed in the statement.

Trump further claimed that, if it weren’t for the vaccines, the world would “have been in for another 1917 Spanish Flu.” (RELATED: ’They Cut Red Tape, Not Corners’: House Republicans Urges Americans To Get Vaccinated)

Trump also asked for “Just a mention please!” for his role.

“The Biden Administration had zero to do with it. All they did was continue our plan of distribution, which was working well right from the beginning!” Trump concluded.

Donald Trump grumbles over lack of COVID-19 vaccine credit: ‘Just a mention please!’ https://t.co/Du9EvMcWcy — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) May 14, 2021

Trump’s statement comes as the Centers for Disease Control significantly updated guidance that now allowed anyone who has been fully vaccinated to gather indoors and outdoors without a mask.

The former president has repeatedly given himself credit for the unprecedented speedy development of the vaccine, usually pointing to “Operation Warp Speed” as the main force behind the achievement.