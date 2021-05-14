Drew Barrymore Shares Most Romantic Thing A Guy Ever Did For Her And It Involves Music

Drew Barrymore has revealed what she said was the most romantic thing a guy ever did for her and it involved an ex helping her learn a “skill set” she didn’t have.

“I had to play Meg White in The White Stripes with Jimmy Fallon on ‘Saturday Night Live,'” the 46-year-old actress explained during her appearance on Entertainment Tonight. (RELATED: Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore Open Up About Being Put In Solitary Confinement)

“I happened to be dating this drummer for several years, Fabrizio Moretti of The Strokes,” she added, “Today” show reported. “And so he taught me how to play the famous song (‘Seven Nation Army’) and do the beat. He taught me all week long in anticipation of the show.” (RELATED: Jennifer Aniston And Ellen DeGeneres Share A Kiss, Says ‘Friends’ Cast ‘Working On Something’ Together)

“That, I thought was really romantic,” Barrymore continued. “To get to learn a skill set that I didn’t really have.”

Later, the “Never Been Kissed” star answered if she believes in “love at first sight.”

“I totally do,” the superstar shared. “I don’t know what it is, but I do believe that we are drawn to certain people. I do think it’s hard in the dating app world — because I tend to kind of be more personality first and looks second — but there’s no doubt that we are weak in the knees upon pupils landing on another person.”

“There is no doubt in my mind that we can all fall prey to some serious chemistry upon first sight,” she added. “We are chemically attracted to certain people and it’s so cool.”