House Republicans Elect Elise Stefanik As Conference Chair After Ousting Liz Cheney

House Republicans voted Friday to elect New York Rep. Elise Stefanik to the conference chair position after ousting Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.

Stefanik was elected to be the third-ranking House Republican after Cheney was removed from her leadership position by a voice vote Wednesday. Behind closed doors, Republicans voted Cheney out as the third-ranking House Republican. Texas Rep. Chip Roy came in second place with 46 votes.

“I’m truly honored and humbled to earn the support of my colleagues to serve as House Republican Conference Chair. House Republicans are united in our focus to fight on behalf of the American people to save our country from the radical Socialist Democrat agenda of President Biden and Nancy Pelosi,” Stefanik said in a statement after the vote.

“I also want to thank President Trump for his support, he is a critical part of our Republican team,” Stefanik said shortly after being elected House GOP conference chair.

Former President Donald Trump slammed Cheney throughout the week, saying she should be ousted from House leadership and replaced by Stefanik. (RELATED: Trump Calls On GOP To Oust Cheney From House Leadership, Put In Stefanik)

After the vote, Trump released a statement, congratulating Stefanik.

“Congratulations to Elise Stefanik for her Big and Overwhelming victory! The House GOP is united and the Make America Great Again movement is Strong!,” Trump said in the statement.

STEFANIK WINS — The final vote for House Republican conference chair, per a source in the room: Stefanik – 134

Roy – 46

Foxx – 1

Jordan – 1

CMR – 1

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent a letter on Monday to Republicans in Congress, saying there will be a vote to replace Cheney, which occurred Tuesday morning. (RELATED: ‘Need To Make A Change’: GOP Leader McCarthy Sends Letter To Republicans Saying There Will Be Vote To Replace Cheney)

“Having heard from so many of you in recent days, it’s clear that we need to make a change. As such, you should anticipate a vote on recalling the Conference Chair this Wednesday,” McCarthy wrote in the letter.

Cheney, who is up for reelection in 2022, has continued to face criticism for voting in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump. The Wyoming Republican Party censured her in February over her impeachment vote. (RELATED: Trump Supports Rep. Elise Stefanik To Replace Liz Cheney As House GOP Conference Chair)

Since impeachment, Cheney has continued to be vocal about her disdain of the former president. McCarthy criticized Cheney before a Tuesday interview, saying she has “real problems.”