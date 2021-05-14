Images Capture The Iron Dome Detonating Deluges Of Hamas Rockets In The Israeli Sky

Since Monday, the Israel Defense Forces have constantly been working on “Operation Guardian of the Walls” to protect Israeli communities from Hamas missiles that have been rapid-fired into civilian areas across Israel.

According to data from the Israeli missile warning system, Red Alerts – Cumta, Palestinian terror groups have fired more than 1,800 missiles into Israeli territory as of Friday. Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas are designated terror groups by the U.S. State Department.

In a new and advanced strategy from Hamas, rockets were shot towards Israel in rapid-fire barrages that managed to pierce the Iron Dome’s shield of defense.

Ramot HaShavim, Sdeh Warburg, Tel Mond, bqa al-Gharbiyye, Batzra, Jatt, Givat Ela, Gvat, Zarzir, Lehavot Haviva, Magal, Midrach Oz, Meiser, Metzer, Mishmar HaEmek, Nahalal, Ramat David, Shimshit, Timrat, umm al-Fahm, Umm al-Qutuf, Ahituv,

The rockets have forced multiple airlines to cancel flights to Israel and caused many carriers to divert their Israel flights to an airport in Southern Israel, Reuters reported. (RELATED: US Yanks Its Military From Israel, Warns Americans Against Traveling Due To Terrorist Groups ‘Plotting Possible Attacks’)

The rockets caused seven Israeli deaths, according to The Jerusalem Post.

If it were not for Israel’s anti-missile defense system Hamas would have successfully killed many more Israeli civilian lives due to the indiscriminate nature of the attacks.

The Iron Dome is an Israeli missile-defense system which “detects, assesses and intercepts a variety of shorter-range targets such as rockets, artillery and mortars” and sends Tamir missiles to intercept them.

Tuesday’s waves of rocket fire forced Israel to reportedly shut down its airspace to commercial flights briefly and redirect some planes to Cyprus and Greece.

This image by Agence France-Presse’s Jack Guez shows an Iron Dome Tamir interceptor missile in the sky on its way to take down one of several rockets Palestinian terrorists fired towards Ashkelon and Ashdod Tuesday afternoon following Israeli strikes that took out targets in Gaza, including three Islamic Jihad commanders.

The onslaught of rockets on Tuesday afternoon killed two women after some missiles managed to overwhelm the Iron Dome and hit targets in Ashkelon, according to The Post.

One was Soumya Santosh, an Indian maid in Ashkelon. Santoush took care of an elderly Jewish woman who was also severely injured from the rocket blast. The other casualty was an Israeli woman named Nella Gurevitz, who was with her husband in the apartment building that got hit by the Palestinian terrorists, The Post reported, leaving behind her husband, who is hospitalized for his injuries.

This social media post shows a video that a passenger aboard an El Al plane LY 332 from Brussels took Thursday early morning when the aircraft was holding off its landing at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport due to incoming rocket fire from Gaza targeting areas in and around the international airport. According to flight data from Flightradar 24, the plane was going in a circle multiple times over Judea and Samaria, also known as the West Bank, while sirens rang at Ben Gurion Airport, warning of missiles. It was then when this passenger grabbed this video. According to Flightradar 24, the plane was eventually diverted south to an airport in Eilat, Israel.

A barrage of rockets rained on Friday following multiple Israeli strikes on Gaza to take out terror targets hiding in underground tunnels after being tricked by Israel.

Two unsuspecting journalists got a dose of The Iron Dome Missile Defense System, during a live broadcast.

According to information from a Bloomberg Quicktake video describing how the Iron Dome works, the rectangle box-like structure from which the Tamir missile emerges is the battery.

The pole behind the battery with wires running around is part of the radar-based system that analyzes incoming missiles.

After detecting incoming missiles, the system runs several algorithms to determine the missile’s type, trajectory, and target.

Once the system finds out that the missile is headed to a civilian or strategic area, the battery fires a Tamir missile to take down the rocket. For example, the Iron Dome intercepted a Hamas UAV Friday that crossed from Gaza into Israel.

The Iron-Dome does not only intercept rockets. It can also intercept drones, as reported by the Israel Defense Forces.

The lights in the sky are from Iron Dome Tamir interceptors meeting the rockets, which is comparable to a bullet meeting a bullet.