‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Not Facing Charges Following Arrest For Domestic Violence

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office opted not to charge “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in April.
Instead, Ortiz-Magro will be charged with a probation violation in connection with another domestic violence case, Los Angeles city attorney’s spokesman Rob Wilcox told Fox News in an article published Friday.
The city attorney had received the case after the district attorney had declined to file felony charges against Ortiz-Magro, Fox News reported. The details of the latest incident have not been revealed to the public. (RELATED: ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Arrested Over Domestic Violence Dispute)
Ortiz-Magro was arrested for felony domestic violence April 22 in Los Angeles, law enforcement sources told TMZ at the time. Ortiz-Magro’s ex Jenn Harley was not involved as she was in Las Vegas at the time, the outlet reported.
In 2019, Ortiz-Magro was arrested after hitting Harley and chasing her with a knife, the outlet reported. Two charges against the “Jersey Shore” star were dismissed in February of 2020.
Ortiz-Magro eventually pleaded no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest, TMZ reported at the time. The reality star’s plea deal allowed him to miss jail time.