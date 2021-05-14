‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Not Facing Charges Following Arrest For Domestic Violence

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office opted not to charge “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in April.

Instead, Ortiz-Magro will be charged with a probation violation in connection with another domestic violence case, Los Angeles city attorney’s spokesman Rob Wilcox told Fox News in an article published Friday.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Won’t Be Charged in Domestic Violence Case https://t.co/TOgNSxoblA — TMZ (@TMZ) May 14, 2021

The city attorney had received the case after the district attorney had declined to file felony charges against Ortiz-Magro, Fox News reported. The details of the latest incident have not been revealed to the public. (RELATED: ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Arrested Over Domestic Violence Dispute)

Ortiz-Magro was arrested for felony domestic violence April 22 in Los Angeles, law enforcement sources told TMZ at the time. Ortiz-Magro’s ex Jenn Harley was not involved as she was in Las Vegas at the time, the outlet reported.

In 2019, Ortiz-Magro was arrested after hitting Harley and chasing her with a knife, the outlet reported. Two charges against the “Jersey Shore” star were dismissed in February of 2020.