Judge Judy Speaks Out Against Cancel Culture

Judge Judy criticized cancel culture during an interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter.

Judy Sheindlin clarified that people who have done something wrong should have to “pay the piper,” but claimed people shouldn’t fear speaking their opinions.

On the biggest flaw in the legal system right now: “The length of time that it takes for people to get a conclusion to whatever is interfering with their life. Civil or criminal, cases take too long — primarily as a result of lazy judges or lawyers” https://t.co/sAhgL58AGN — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 13, 2021

“If you’re a bad person, if you’ve done something wrong, you’ve got to be prepared to pay the piper,” Judge Judy told the outlet. “And there are people who have done just that. They’ve paid the price with their good name, their footprint. That’s a good thing.” (RELATED: Sharon Stone Attacks Cancel Culture As ‘Stupidest Thing I Have Ever Seen Happen’)

“But to have a fear of speaking your opinion, for fear of being put on somebody’s list and canceled? It’s a frightening place for America to be,” she continued. “And you’re right. I’m not a big fan of the PC police. Is it PC to say to people who are 19 or 23 years old, have no job, no prospects and six children, ‘Find something else to do with that organ?’ No. But where I come from, I’ve seen the ravages of that kind of neglect.”

Judge Judy isn’t the first or last celebrity to criticize cancel culture. Actress Sharon Stone and even musician Taylor Swift have made comments about cancel culture.

“I think cancel culture is the stupidest thing I have ever seen happen,” Stone said during a recent interview. “I think when people say things that they feel and mean, and it’s offensive to you, it’s a brilliant opportunity for everyone to learn and grow and understand each other.”

Swift previously said she doesn’t think people actually understand what it’s like to have “millions of people hate you very loudly.”