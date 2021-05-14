Logan Paul Boxes The Gronkowski Brothers, Looks Pretty Solid

Logan Paul recently boxed multiple Gronkowski brothers, and he didn’t look too bad.

In a video posted to YouTube late Thursday afternoon, the social media star boxed four of the Gronkowski brothers, and he made quick work of all of them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Unfortunately, Rob didn’t jump in the ring, but it was still pretty awesome. Give it a watch below.

I love the fact that Logan dropped this video as if it’s supposed to impress people ahead of his fight against Floyd Mayweather.

He beat up guys who don’t box. He should beat the living hell out of the Gronkowski brothers. They’re not boxers!

In fact, if he didn’t look solid, I’d say that would be a gigantic red flag.

Now, if Logan Paul had posted a video of himself beating up a legit boxer, then I’d say maybe Floyd should be concerned.

I have no doubt Floyd watched this video and just laughed thinking about their upcoming June 6th fight. It’s going to be a bloodbath.

At the same time, that video has more than three million views in less than a day. So, Logan got what he wanted, which was to move the needle. You can’t hate a guy for getting his money!