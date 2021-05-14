Man Suspected Of Killing Wife Fraudulently Cast Her Vote For Trump In 2020 Presidential Election

A man suspected of killing his wife in May of 2020 allegedly cast a ballot on behalf of his wife for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, according to The Associated Press (AP).

53-year-old Colorado resident Barry Morphew could face first-degree murder among other charges in connection to his wife’s disappearance, The AP reported Friday. Morphew also told investigators that he had fraudulently cast a ballot for his wife in 2020 to help Trump win reelection, according to The AP.

According to an arrest warrant, Morphew claimed his wife would have supported Trump in the election, The AP reported.

Morphew was arrested on May 5 in connection to the disappearance of his wife Suzanne, FOX 21 reported. Suzanne disappeared on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2020, and is presumed dead, although her body has not yet been found, according to FOX21. Authorities have conducted 135 searches in Colorado, as well as 400 interviews in connection with the case, The AP noted.

Accused Colorado Wife Killer Barry Morphew Used His Spouse’s Name to Cast a Second Ballot for Donald Trump: Prosecutorshttps://t.co/MUV1SYMH2k — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) May 14, 2021

The county clerk’s office received a mail-in ballot with Suzanne’s name on it in October, an arrest affidavit alleged, according to The AP. The ballot was suspicious because it did not bear Suzanne’s signature, while Morphew had signed as a witness, The AP reported. At that point, Suzanne had been missing for around five months. (RELATED: 2 City Councilmen Indicted For Mail-In Voting Fraud)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents asked Morphew about the suspicious ballot back in April, the affidavit said. He allegedly told them he filled out and sent in the ballot “Just because I wanted Trump to win,” The AP reported.

“I just thought, give him another vote,” Morphew told the FBI agents, according to The AP.

Morphew claimed he “didn’t know you couldn’t do that for your spouse,” when asked if he knew that this activity was illegal, The AP reported. Now, Morphew will be facing felony forgery and misdemeanor ballot fraud along with whatever else could be coming from his wife’s disappearance.