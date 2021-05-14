Michigan Judge Reacts To Man With ‘Buttf**ker 3000’ Zoom Name During Court Hearing

St. Joseph County judge Jeffrey Middleton was not happy with a man’s zoom name during a recent court hearing.

According to the Detroit Metro Times, the Michigan judge was holding a court hearing for Nathan Saxaon on drug paraphernalia charges, and things took a bad turn right from the start when he saw Saxaon's screen name.

The man's Zoom name was "Buttf**ker 3000," and the judge was having absolutely none of it. He booted Saxaon from the hearing and told him he could wait in the lobby. Watch the hilarious moment unfold below.

Make sure to double-check your Zoom screen name before logging into virtual court pic.twitter.com/Juu1kEMKaL — ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????? (@BryanPassifiume) May 11, 2021

This is the kind of content that I live for. This is the kind of content that gets me up and going in the morning.

What an absolute clown show we have unfolding up in St. Joseph County over Zoom.

All things considered, the judge handled that pretty well. Something tells me that a lot of judges would have done a lot more than just boot a guy from the courtroom if they showed up with the name “Buttf**ker 3000.”

What the hell was this guy thinking? Did he not check his Zoom name prior to logging into court? It’s not like he was just going to chat with some friends.

He was going to chat with the court system!

However, I’m glad he made this mistake because it’s one of the funniest things I’ve seen in a long time.