Nicki Minaj Breaks Silence On Her ‘Devastating Loss’ After Father’s Death

Nicki Minaj finally broke her silence Friday on her “devastating loss” after her father, Robert Maraj, was killed three months ago in a hit and run accident.

“[Though] I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life,” the 38-year-old rapper shared in a message to fans on her website. The comments were noted by E! News.

“I find myself wanting to call him all the time,” she added. “More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way.” (RELATED: REPORT: Nicki Minaj’s Dad Killed In Hit-And-Run Accident)

“May his soul rest in paradise,” Minaj continued, US Weekly reported. “He was very loved [and] will be very missed. … It’s been a min since I wrote a letter [and] I know how much [you] guys love them. I love you dearly. Miss you so much. Thank you … for everything.” (RELATED: Nicki Minaj Cancels North American Tour This Fall: I ‘Simply Don’t Have The Time To Rehearse’)

In the same message, the “Bang Bang” hitmaker talked about learning of rapper DMX’s death in April and said it “hit [her] like a ton of bricks.” The performer was 50 and died from a heart attack.

“Losing him felt like losing someone I grew up with,” Nicki wrote. “I adored him. Blessings to his family.”

The “Anaconda” hitmaker recently gave birth to a baby boy with husband Kenneth Petty in September 2020.