Prepare For The Weekend With The Best Moments From ‘Red Dawn’

It’s Friday, and that means the weekend is right around the corner.

Luckily for all of you, I have the perfect way to prepare for a couple days of great weather and cold beer, and it's with the best moments from "Red Dawn."

Everyone knows “Red Dawn” is probably the most pro-America movie that’s ever been made in the history of cinema.

The communists invade America, and a bunch of high school kids rage guerilla warfare from the Rocky Mountains.

It’s literally the dream of every teenage kid who grew up shooting tin cans with a .22, which I did damn near every single day as a kid.

I can’t tell you how many times I watched “Red Dawn” as a kid. It’s one of my all-time great movies, and I can repeat most of line for line.

In fact, I don’t date women who don’t like “Red Dawn.” In the early stages of any relationship, I have a movie night to introduce the woman to hit with Charlie Sheen and Patrick Swayze.

If she’s not eager to kill communist invaders once the credits roll, then we’re done.

Damn, I getting myself amped up just thinking about “Red Dawn” and all the iconic moments from the film. I mean, what’s not to love?

A bunch of teenagers take the fight to the enemy to defend America, and just lay waste to the enemy.

So, do yourself a favor and enjoy all these great moments from the classic 1984 film. It’ll be the perfect way to prepare to dominate the weekend.

Hell, I’m ready to run through a wall right now, and it’s not easy to get me amped up to that level.

Happy viewing, folks! Enjoy!