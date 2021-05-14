REPORT: Massage Therapist Has Sex With Multiple Ohio State Football Players

A massage therapist has lost her license after allegedly engaging in sex acts with multiple Ohio State football players.

According to USA Today, an investigation on behalf of the university determined that the 41-year-old unnamed massage therapist engaged in sexual activity with five OSU football players. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The woman “offered free therapeutic massages to football players as a way of initiating sexual interactions and then demanding payment,” according to the USA Today report. As a result of her actions, she is no longer licensed to give massages.

A 41-year-old woman solicited Ohio State football players and engaged in sex with some of them after offering massages, the university revealed in a report issued Thursday afternoon. https://t.co/ertkleYqfM — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) May 13, 2021

Twenty players on the team had non-sexual interactions with the woman, and five had consensual sex with her.

Ohio State released a statement about the investigation and stated in part:

Her actions were part of a scheme to exploit football student-athletes and were in violation of her state license. In addition, Ohio State does not believe the massage therapist’s actions trigger NCAA rules or form the basis for NCAA violations. While no self-reporting is required, Ohio State proactively shared the exploitative behavior with the NCAA, and a report has been made to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.

This might shock a lot of people reading this, but it shouldn’t. Is a 41-year-old woman allegedly exploiting young football stars a good thing? No. Should it ever happen? No, but it doesn’t surprise me.

The world of college football is an insane place.

This is from the report from Ohio State about a massage therapist and her connection to the football team (note, she was 41 and didn’t live in Columbus): https://t.co/e7ScR99vQK pic.twitter.com/7VzSzHTkGR — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) May 13, 2021

Here’s some simple advice for all young star athletes. Be very careful who you associate with. Be very careful who you hitch your wagon to.

Unfortunately, there are a lot of people out there who want to get close to star athletes and don’t have the best of intentions.

Ohio State released a report today detailing the behavior of an independent massage therapist “who engaged in inappropriate and exploitative behavior targeting members of the Ohio State football team.” The full report is here: https://t.co/WUsG6wSrk4 — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) May 13, 2021

Luckily, this woman has been stopped and she’s lost her massage license. If you do stupid stuff like allegedly exploit young athletes, then you deserve to get in trouble. It’s that simple.