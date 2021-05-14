Landlord Indicted On Murder Charges In 15-Year Cold Case

A former landlord has been indicted for a 2006 Texas murder after he turned himself into authorities, according to police.

Jimmy Wolfenbarger, 57, was indicted on one count of murder on May 3 for the 2006 death of 46-year-old Holly Simmons, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced Thursday.

Simmons was reported missing Nov. 28, 2006, by her 17-year-old daughter and was last seen dropping her daughter off at the school bus the previous morning, the DPS said. Simmons’ was reported “missing under suspicious circumstances,” according to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.

Wolfenbarger is accused of strangling Simmons using “a wire, cord or similar ligature,” the indictment says, according to KXAN.

Authorities had struggled to close the case for years. But on July 7, 2009, an individual recreationally diving in Inks Lake found a submerged aluminum boat at the bottom, where Simmons’ body remained, according to authorities. Investigators told KXAN the boat was weighed down by 600 pounds of concrete.

Authorities told KXAN in 2015 that Simmons was likely murdered by someone she knew. (RELATED: 4 Men Believed To Be MS-13 Gang Members Indicted In ‘Ruthless’ Murder Of Young Mother Stuffed In Car Trunk)

“I will say that it was a personal type of death … it was someone she knew,” Sheriff Bill Blackburn said during the interview.

The case was reviewed again in 2016. After a five-year investigation, the Llano County Sheriff’s Office named Wolfenbarger a suspect.

Wolfenbarger was Simmons’ landlord and lived near her home in an RV park, according to DPS. Simmons and Wolfenbarger “often had disputes” over Simmons’ daughter, authorities said.

Wolfenbarger was jailed on Wednesday with a $2 million bail after he turned himself in and has since been released on bond, according to authorities.