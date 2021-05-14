Three Women Arrested Over Decapitated Pig’s Head Left At Chauvin Witness’ Old Home, Police Say

Three women were arrested for allegedly leaving a severed pig’s head at the former residence of a person who testified in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The Santa Rosa Police Department arrested Rowan Dalbey, 20, Kristen Aumoithe, 34, and Amber Lucas, 35, all residents of Santa Rosa. The trio was charged with conspiracy and felony counts of vandalism.

The residence was the former home of Barry Brodd, a former Santa Rosa Police Department officer who testified in defense of Chauvin in the trial over the murder of George Floyd, according to the Bee. Brodd has not been a resident at the property for several years and police believe the women unknowingly vandalized the incorrect residence.

Brodd testified as an expert witness that Chauvin was justified in his actions and “was acting with objective reasonableness following Minneapolis Police Department policy and current standards of law enforcement in his interactions with Mr. Floyd,” ABC News reported.

Blood Vandalism to House and Santa Rosa Statue https://t.co/zsGITrTQ2k — Santa Rosa Police (@SantaRosaPolice) April 18, 2021

The suspects are also accused of vandalizing a statue with pig’s blood at Santa Rosa Plaza mall and leaving a sign with an illustrated pig saying “oink, oink,” according to police.

Santa Rosa Police said the investigation is still ongoing and they believe there were other suspects involved. They are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.